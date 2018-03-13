New Honda X-Blade launched at a price of Rs 78,500: More features than CB Hornet 160R at a lesser price

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new X-Blade in India. The price of the company's new streetfighter has been kept at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda X-Blade was made its debut at the Auto Expo 2018 last month. The bookings for this motorcycle had already commenced a few weeks back at the company's dealerships across India at a booking amount of Rs 5,000. The company has also announced that it has started the dispatches of the motorcycle as promised in March 2018. The motorcycle has been launched in a total of five colour options that go by the names Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black.

The new Honda X-Blade gets its power from a 162.7cc, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 13.9 bhp along with a peak torque of 13.9 Nm. The newly launched Honda X-Blade has been assisted with telescopic forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The Honda X-Blade is the first motorcycle in its segment that offers a full LED headlamp up front. The braking to the Honda X-Blade is done with the help of a 276mm disc brake at the front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch tyres that come coupled with stylish black alloy wheels.

The new Honda X-Blade has been equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster. The bike has been fitted with a fuel tank having 12-litre capacity and its total kerb weight accounts at 150 kgs. The bike also gets a hazard switch to help the rider in case of an emergency.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The aggressive and futuristic new X-Blade has been designed for millennials and Gen-Z. As promised, we have started the dispatches of X-Blade in March 2018. Armed with more style, Honda’s tried and tested HET 160cc engine, and superior technology, X-Blade creates a new benchmark with several segment first features in its class and that too at an attractive price of Rs. 78,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).”

All said, the new Honda X-blade is almost Rs 3,000 cheaper than the CB Hornet 160R and hence, offers more features than the latter. The latter can be yours at a starting price of Rs 82,359 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and hence, the X-Blade makes for a better case than the CB Hornet 160R.