New Hero Super Splendor launched at Rs 57,000: Check the new features in India’s most sold 125cc motorcycle

Hero Splendor is by far the most bought motorcycle in the Indian two-wheeler market owing to its massively fuel efficient 125cc engine. Now, the Splendor line up has been added with a new member, the new Super Splendor. Priced at Rs 57,190 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Hero hopes the Super Splendor will further assist in strengthening its already dominant market share in the 125cc segment. According to Hero, the new Hero Super Splendor will be targeted at young working professionals and will deliver the same reliability and efficiency Splendor brand is known for.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Bhasin, Head – Sales & Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp said, “Every second motorcycle sold in the country is a Hero bike. Within the domestic motorcycle market, Hero MotoCorp is a dominant leader in the 125cc segment with more than 55% market share. The launch of the new stylish and performance-oriented Super Splendor is a significant step to further consolidate this leadership. The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India’s most reliable brands - Splendor - and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country.”

Hero Super Splendor is powered by a new air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder OHC 125cc TOD (Torque-on-Demand) engine, that makes 11.2 hp @ 7500 rpm and maximum torque of 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The motorcycle also features Hero i3S technology (idle stop and start system).

Hero says that the new Super Splendor has 27% more power and 6% more torque than its previous generation. It is now capable of a maximum speed of 94 km/h. The new Hero Super Splendor features automatic headlamp on (AHO), side-stand indicator and side reflector. It gets an updated seat profile, a wider rear tyre and a side utility bow with a lock.

In terms of styling, the new Hero Super Splendor comes with a chrome finish muffler and modern graphics. It will be available in five metallic colors – Black with purple, Black with Fiery Red Black with silver, Candy Blazing Red and Heavy Grey.