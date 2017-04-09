New Hero Glamour 125 spied at dealership, official launch soon

According to an earlier report, Hero MotoCorp launched 2017 Glamour 125 globally and now the motorcycle has been spotted at the dealership in Assam. The company has also listed the two-wheeler on its official website and once introduced, the new offering may have a slight premium over the existing model.

The 2017 Glamour is powered by a 124.7cc air-cooled, four-stroke single cylinder, OHC, TOD (Torque-on-Demand) engine that delivers 11.3 hp of power and 11 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox and it is equipped with the Hero patented i3S (Idle-Stop-Start system) technology. This system turns off the engine while idling in neutral which can be restarted by engaging the clutch in order to increase fuel efficiency. The motorcycle has kerb weight of 127 kg and a fuel tank capacity 11 litres. It will be available in two variants, one with a front disc brake and the other with drum brakes at both ends. There will be a 240 mm disc brake for the front wheel in the higher version.

Image Courtesy: Bikeadvice.in

Similar to most motorcycles currently sold in India, the new Glamour will be BSIV complaint and will get AHO (Auto Headlamp On) as a standard feature. Other equipment levels include LED tail lamps, analog tachnometer, digital speedometer, digital fuel gauge, trip meter and tubeless tyres. The 2017 Glamour will be available in four colour options, Black with Techno Blue, Black with Sports Red, Candy Blazing Red and Black with Tornado Grey.

Hero MotoCorp has not announced when the motorcycle will be launched officially in the country. However, the introduction is expected to happen this month itself.