New Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased, India launch soon.

Bajaj Auto has teased the new Pulsar NS200 that was recently showcased at a dealer event in Turkey. The company has teased the image of the new motorcycle at their official social media channel, however, no update on the official website has been done. The new Pulsar NS200 is expected to get minor updates such as new graphics, dual-tone body colour and a new set of alloy wheels

The 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will be powered by the existing 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine with triple-spark technology that delivers 23.1 hp of power and 18.3 Nm of torque and is mated to 6-speed transmission. It is expected that the new Pulsar 200 NS might get FI (Fuel Injection) technology and engine will be BS-IV compliant. It is expected that the new Pulsar NS200 will get an all-digital instrument cluster and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as well. Due to the new emission norm compliance coming into effect soon, the updated NS200 will command a slight premium over the current version. When launched, the new Pulsar NS200 will compete with likes of TVS Apache RTR 4V and the KTM Duke 200.

Bajaj Auto recently announced that their entire line-up will now be BS-IV compliant which includes the Pulsar 180, Pulsar 150 and 135 LS, Pulsar 220F, new Avenger series, V12 and the Dominar 400.