New Bajaj Pulsar NS200 image out, to be launched soon

Bajaj Auto is planning to re-launch a new version of Pulsar NS200 and recently the manufacturer released the teaser image of the 2017 Pulsar NS200 on its official social page. Now, there is a spy shot of the new Pulsar NS200 without any camouflage at some dealership stockyard, indicating the company is planning to launch the new version soon. According to the spied image, the new Pulsar NS200 gets a new headlamp with LED lights, refreshed body graphics, dual tone body colours and the Bajaj's laser edge graphics.

The 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will be powered by the existing 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine with triple-spark technology and will develop 23.1 hp of power and 18.3 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The new Pulsar 200 NS will get FI (Fuel Injection) technology and engine will be BS-IV compliant. It is expected that the new Pulsar NS200 will get an all-digital instrument cluster and single-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as well. Due to the new emission norm compliance coming into effect soon, the updated NS200 will command a slight premium over the current version.

The new Pulsar NS200 will be priced slightly higher than the current version of the existing Pulsar NS200. When launched the 2017 PulsarNS200 will compete with the likes of TVS Apache RTR200 4V. Bajaj Auto has started delivering its models with BS4 emission norms compliance and this includes motorcycles, three-wheelers and quadricycles. Bajaj Auto's BS4 compliant motorcycles include Pulsar 180, Pulsar 150 and 135 LS, Pulsar 220F, new Avenger series, V12, V15 and the Dominar 400.

Image source- car and bike.com