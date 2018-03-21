New Bajaj Pulsar 150 to get a more muscular design and new features: Here are some first look images

The new 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been spied recently. The picture of the new model has been shared on Facebook by IamaBiker and the image shows that the motorcycle takes its design inspiration from the bigger Pulsar 180. The bike gets the similar fatter forks up front that you must have seen on the Pulsar 180. Also, the motorcycle is now seen with disc brakes at the front and rear unlike the existing model that offers only the front disc brake. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 also gets split step-up seats as against the single saddle from the present day model. The unit that has been spied is seen with a new colour option of black and blue and more dual tone shades are expected to be announced at the time of the official launch.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been the best selling model under the Pulsar brand. The motorcycle was due for a significant update since long and its design was almost the same since last few years. As one would normally expect from Bajaj Auto, the Pulsar 150 is set to get a major cosmetic makeover in order to keep the momentum going.

Mechanically, we don't think that there will be any changes to the new 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150. That said, the motorcycle will continue to get power from the same 149cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 133.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic fork units at the front along with twin spring gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

The existing Bajaj Pulsar 150 is priced in India at Rs 76,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model will most likely demand a premium over the current one and we expect it to come holding a price tag of close to Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom). More details about the new Pulsar 150 to be revealed in the coming days.