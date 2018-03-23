New 2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke R spied testing: Triumph Speed Triple challenger likely to come with Euro-V engine

The new updated model of the KTM Super Duke R has been spotted testing recently. The updated model that can be seen in the images shared by MCN and Motorcycle.com can be seen with multiple changes that make it significantly different than the present day model. The new KTM 1290 Super Duke R is expected to come with a Euro-V compliant engine and hence, it will have a heavily reworked engine and exhaust system. For those not in the know, the new stricter Euro-V emission norms demand 30 percent lesser emissions than the Euro-IV emission standards. The engine on the snapped test mule looks almost the same when compared to the current model. However, one can clearly notice the heavily revised radiator and exhaust set up. The exhaust of the new KTM Super Duke R now gets a twisting treatment that is completely different than the current generation motorcycle.

Presently, the KTM 1200 Super Duke R sources power from a 1301cc, V-twin engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 177 bhp and 140 Nm. Now, it will be interesting to see how KTM manages to keep the power output on the same levels on the new model while still meeting the new emission standards. The radiator on the new model also looks new and bigger. The frame and subframe on the new Super Duke R have also been reworked.

The new KTM Super Duke R is expected to make its global debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy next year. As far as India launch is concerned, the new KTM 1290 Super Duke R is not expected to be launched anytime soon here. The Austrian manufacturer has not introduced any of the bigger displacement models in India and only time will tell if it finds the market here suitable for such motorcycles or not. More details on the new 2019 KTM Super Duke R expected to be revealed in the next few days!

Image Source: MCN, Motorcycle.com