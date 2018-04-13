New 2019 Honda CB125F in the making: Here’s what to expect

The new 2019 Honda CB125F motorcycle is under development. The patent images of the new Honda CB125F have recently leaked on the internet, courtesy Gaadiwaadi and the images give an idea of how this upcoming bike will look like. The 2019 model of the Honda CB125F gets some significant changes when compared to the previous model. Powering the new 2019 Honda CB125F will be the same 124cc engine that used to run the outgoing model. The fuel tank of this motorcycle also looks new and is edgier than before. Also, the rear view mirrors have been given a tweak and they look sharper than the older model. The single cylinder, air-cooled motor is good for churning out a maximum power output of 10.4 bhp along with a peak torque of 10.2 Nm. Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission system.

The 2019 Honda CB125F has been assisted with 18-inch alloy wheels at both ends. The suspension system of the bike gets conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The braking to the new 2019 Honda CB125F is taken care of with the help of a 220mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum at the rear. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently announced that it will launch 19 new products in the current financial year. Out of these, while one will be an all-new product, the remaining will be upgrades of the already existing ones.

So, the big question is - will the CB125F make its way to India? Well, if you frankly ask us, we don't think so as Honda already has the CB Shine twins in its product portfolio for India. The Shine is already the best seller in the 125cc motorcycle segment and hence, the company will most likely find no need in launching another bike in the same segment in the country. More details on the new 2019 Honda CB125F expected to revealed in the coming days.

Source: Gaadiwaadi