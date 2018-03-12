New 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs R15 V2.0: Top 5 changes that make the new model a great buy

The new 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 made its entry to India at Auto Expo 2018 at a tempting price. The motorcycle is on sale alongside the older R15 V2.0. The new R15 V3.0 had been awaited in India since long and it was spotted testing in India for the first time last year. In order to keep the pricing competitive, the motorcycle misses out on some features as compared to the model that is sold internationally. Since the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and the R15 V2.0 do not have that bigger price difference, we tell you why the new model is a better pick over the older model with all that extra money spent. Here is the list of five prime changes that make the new model a better pick over the previous model.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs R15 V2.0 Engine

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets its power from an all-new 155cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike also gets a slipper clutch that minimises the effects of engine braking during aggressive downshifts. The respective power and torque outputs of the engine stand at 19.3 bhp and 15 Nm. The older model in comparison, is powered by a 148.9cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled mill mated to a six-speed gearbox as well. The power and torque outputs are comparatively low with 16.8 hp and 15 Nm respectively. There is no slipper clutch in the R15 V2.0.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs R15 V2.0 Design language & Styling

There is no denying the fact that the new R15 V3.0 is a better-looking motorcycle than its previous model. The bike gets twin LED headlamps up front and the overall styling takes its inspiration from the R6, which is its elder sibling. The fuel tank design is also new and the bike now looks sharper when you take a look from almost any angle.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs R15 V2.0 Features

The new generation Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been assisted with features like an LED headlamp and slipper clutch that make it a better prospect than the previous model. The motorcycle also gets an all-new 155cc engine that is coupled to the company's Variable Valve Actuation Technology (VVA) for better performance. The new model also gets a fully digital instrument cluster as against the analog-digital layout on the V2.0 model. All these features are absent on the R15 V2.0.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs R15 V2.0 More features at an extra price

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 was seen at the Auto Expo 2018 with an optional kit with some interesting bits. The accessorized version of the motorcycle gets frame sliders, more rear set footpegs and stickier Metzeler tyres. Besides, tank pads and Daytona performance exhaust are also a part of the optional kit. The price of the kit is a mystery at the moment and it is expected to be announced by the company in the coming days.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs R15 V2.0 Price

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been launched in India at Auto Expo 2018 at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh. On the other hand, the new R15 V2.0 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the new model is just Rs 7,000 expensive than the older one and it offers a lot for that extra money. Besides, what you get is a sharper and more performance oriented motorcycle that now stands proudly in its segment, especially in India.