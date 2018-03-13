New 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 racing kit price: Here’s what all optional accessories you get & for how much

The pricing for the new 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 optional accessories has just been revealed. The information has been disclosed at the media ride event of the newly launched motorcycle in Chennai. The motorcycle was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in two version out of which one was the standard one while the other was loaded with accessories. Yamaha had not revealed the pricing of the optional kit and accessories at the launch but now the figures are no longer a mystery. To start with, the optional tank pad for the new 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 costs Rs 225. You can also opt for an optional seat cover designed by the company and it has been priced at Rs 430. An engine skid plate can also be fitted on the motorcycle and it costs Rs 500. There is also a frame slider on offer and its pricing has been kept at Rs 2,450. Th purpose of the frame slider is to protect the fairing of the motorcycle from any damages in case of a light crash.

Now, the two most important additions to the R15 V3.0 racing kit are the grippier Metzeler tyres and the Daytona exhaust that has been designed especially for the motorcycle. While the new exhaust will make you pay Rs 16,700 more, the Metzeler rubber will cost you Rs 9,998. It has to be noted that the Metzeler tyre has been offered for the rear only.

New 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 accessorized version rear

The new 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets its power from an all-new 155cc, liquid-cooled engine linked to a six-speed transmission system. The motor comes equipped with the company's VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology in order to extract a better performance. Not only this, the engine also promises a better fuel efficiency than the previous generation model. The motorcycle has been launched with multiple interesting features like LED headlamps, slipper clutch and USB charging provision.

The good part is that the new 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 demands just Rs 7,000 more over the V2.0 and hence, it makes for a case of high value for money. That said, the bike can be yours for a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned as we will soon bring the first ride report of the motorcycle!