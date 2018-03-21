New 2018 Honda CBR250R vs Yamaha Fazer 25: Price, features, spec and which one should you buy

Honda has recently relaunched the CBR250R in the Indian two-wheeler market, which means that the countrymen now have one more option when it comes to buying a quarter-litre touring motorcycle. Yamaha had launched the Fazer 25 a few months back, taking an advantage as the Honda CBR250R was not present in the scene at that point of time due to the onset of stricter BS-IV emission norms. Now, as the CBR250R is back, the competition in the 250cc touring bike segment has spiced up. The two motorcycles not only offers some trustworthy touring credentials but also have some impressive features under their sleeve. Not only this, both get supremely refined engines and are a delight to ride on the highways. Here is how the new Honda CBR250R and Yamaha Fazer 25 compete with each other on paper.

2018 Honda CBR250R vs Yamaha Fazer 25 Design

The new 2018 Honda CBR250R looks essentially like the discontinued model and the silhouette of the motorcycle will remind you of the Honda VFR1200F. The bike gets a large headlamp upfront and now it comes with LEDs. The overall design is quite proportionate and it does not have very sharp creases and lines that signifies itself as a comfortable sports tourer. On the other hand, the Yamaha Fazer 25 has a major resemblance with its naked sibling FZ25 and the integration of a full fairing to it is the only substantial change in terms of design. The motorcycle gets an angular LED headlamp up front and we think that the fairing design could have been a little better.

2018 Honda CBR250R vs Yamaha Fazer 25 Engine

The new Honda CBR250R gets its power from a 249.6cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 26.5 bhp and 22.9 Nm. The engine is now BS-IV compliant. On the other hand, the Yamaha Fazer 25 draws power from a 249cc, oil-cooled mill that is good for developing 20.69 bhp of power along with 20 Nm of torque. While the Honda CBR250R gets a six-speed transmission, the Yamaha Fazer 25 stays has to stay content with a five-speed transmission.

2018 Honda CBR250R vs Yamaha Fazer 25 Chassis, suspension, brakes and tyres

The Honda CBR250R sits on a twin spar type frame and has been assisted with conventional telescopi forks at the front along with monoshock at the rear. The bike gets 296mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear to offer decent stopping power. The CBR250R rides on 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tubeless tyres that come with alloy wheels. The Yamaha Fazer 25, on the other hand, is bolted on a diamond frame and has been equipped with conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power comes from a282mm disc brake at the front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS is not being offered here even as an option. The bike rides on 100/80-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tyres that come mounted over alloy wheels.

2018 Honda CBR250R vs Yamaha Fazer 25 Features

The new 2018 Honda CBR250R has made its comeback with some interesting features to challenge its rivalry more confidently. The motorcycle now comes with an LED headlamp just like the Yamaha Fazer 25 that should offer a better illumination in the dark. Also, the bike continues to have an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) like before as optional. The Yamaha Fazer 25 on the other hand, gets a fully digital instrument cluster unlike the analog-digital type layout on the CBR250R. Both motorcycles come with dual disc brakes to offer a decent stopping power.

2018 Honda CBR250R vs Yamaha Fazer 25 Price and our Take

The new Honda CBR250R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.63 lakh and its top end ABS trim will cost you Rs 1.93 lakh. On the other hand, the Yamaha Fazer 25 can be yours at a much lesser price tag of Rs 1.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). There is no denying the fact that the Yamaha Fazer 25 will save you over Rs 30,000. However, the CBR250R offers a lot more than the Fazer 25. For instance, if you go for the Honda, you get will get more power and additional features like an ABS that you will not find with the Yamaha Fazer 25. Both these motorcycles are comfortable sports tourers so the deciding point comes down to your budget. If you can invest Rs 30,000 over the Yamaha Fazer 25, you should definitely go for the Honda CBR250R. If not, the Yamaha Fazer 25 will not disappoint you either.

Price 2018 Honda CBR250R Yamaha Fazer 25 Ex-showroom, Delhi Rs 1.63 lakh (non-ABS) Rs 1.29 lakh Rs 1.93 lakh (ABS)