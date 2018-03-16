MotoGP 2018: Rossi extends Yamaha contract till 2020. Can the oldest racer on track beat the young guns?

Nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has signed up a two-year contract with Yamaha. The signed contract continues Rossi's association with Movistar Yamaha. Not just Rossi but his teammate and Yamaha's second rider, Maverick Vinales has also signed the two-year contract. For those not in the know, Valentino Rossi's started his association with Yamaha back in the year 2004. In the same year, Rossi clinched the title followed by championship wins in 2005, 2008 and 2009. During 2011-12, Rossi joined Ducati for a brief period of time and then made his return again to Movistar Yamaha. Valentino Rossi also known as 'The Doctor' has a legend status among the fans and enthusiasts and is admired by numerous people across the globe. The extended association between Valentino and Yamaha show the trust towards each other and the world champion will surely be looking forward to an exciting season.

Both Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales faced a lot of troubles with the 2017 version of the Yamaha M1 and hence, the upcoming season will see them riding on brand new machines. Valentino Rossi went through a surgery a few months back as he met with an accident while he was undergoing off-road training. The doctors had suggested that Rossi will need at least a month to recovery but he made his return on the bike long before that.

Commenting on the continued association with Yamaha, Valentino Rossi said, "When I signed my last contract with Yamaha, in March 2016, I wondered if that would have been the last contract as a MotoGP rider. At that time, I decided that I’d take that decision during the following two years. During the last two years I came to the conclusion that I want to continue because racing, being a MotoGP rider, but especially riding my M1, is the thing that makes me feel good."

Valentino Rossi will be the most experienced rider in the season that is set to commence this weekend. While riders like Marc Marquez will try to push their limits, Rossi will have a major advantage of years of experience on his side. Also, the machines will have a major role to play and Rossi along with Maverick must be expecting better performance from the bikes compared to the previous season. All said, there is a good chance that 'The Doctor' will win the season.