Moto GP Qatar 2018 Results: Andrea Dovizioso wins season opener for Ducati by .0027 seconds



Moto GP Qatar 2018 Results:Drawing first blood straight out this corner under the lights in Qatar, it was Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso who took a victory by a shattering 0.027 ahead of the reigning champion, Marc Marquez from Honda! Setting the tone for.what is likely to be one of the most closely contested seasons in almost a decade of MotoGP. It was the Ducati and the Honda leading a 10 Bike convoy all.of whom were desperate to show that they deserved there place on the podium and on this illustrious grid. Until the 18th lap of the race it looked like the phenomenally talented young-gun Johaan Zarco had more than capitalised his pole position for a unbreakable lead. Yesterday the young frenchman had dropped jaws breaking the lap record around Qatar to take first place on the grid.

However. the more experienced riders stayed back and let the exuberant youngin tire himself out trying to carve out a lead that could be called ‘safe’ in the 22 lap race under the lights. Then in one fail swoop both Dovi and Marquez paced our the young gun’s Yamaha. Only to enter into their own duel for.top spot with shades of last years fight in the wet in Japan. Right down to the Marquez Trademark final corner pass attempt only be to quashed by the Duactis superior grip as Dovizioso slid ahead down the start finish straight. For the man in Rosso it was his 9th GP victory till date, but for Marc Marquez it's a reminder that the title might not come back as easily in 2018.

Right behind the duo, it was Valentino Rossi who made it passed a winded Zarco in the same lap as the Honda and Ducati, but then couldn't match the dueling leaders outright pace.

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow who was again ahead of Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati. Both had been part of the leading group bottled up behind Zarco, but the extra lap they took to clear the satellite Yamaha allowed the leading three to make a getaway.

Meanwhile Zarcos phenomenal ¾ race fell apart as even the Maverick Vinales piloted works Yamaha and Dani Pedrosa on his Honda. Ultimately finishing in eight place ! Following them it was Andrea Iannone whose 9th place was the best result for Suzuki with Alex Rinz crashing out of 6th place early in the race. Also going down in the same lap as Rinz was Jorge Lorenzo. Showing that even in the new season he can't seem to find a rhythm on the Ducati. Finishing the top 10 was Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati followed by Avintia Ducati Tito Rabat and top rookie Franco Morbidelli.