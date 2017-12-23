Most popular bikes launched in 2017: From TVS Apache RR 310 to Suzuki Intruder 150 and more

2017 has almost come to an end and the year saw a good variety of launches from two-wheeler manufacturers. The biggest two-wheeler launch of the year was undoubtedly the TVS Apache RR 310 that made its way to the dealerships just a few days back. The TVS flagship had kept the enthusiasts waiting for almost two years since it was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2016 as Akula concept. Another interesting launch was the Suzuki Intruder 150 that gave a worthy option to the cruiser lovers in the 150cc segment and broke the monopoly created by the Bajaj Avenger 150 Street. When talking about big bikes, there were some exciting arrivals in the form of next-generation Honda Goldwing along with the Indian Scout Bobber. Not only this, the full faired motorcycle segment also saw some appealing newcomers. The Benelli 302R made its entry to further spice up the rivalry in the 300cc segment. On the other hand, Honda launched the better and more feature loaded CBR 650F to give a tough fight to other middleweight full-faired sportsbikes. In this article, we will be taking a look at the most popular motorcycle launches of 2017 that were highly awaited.

TVS Apache RR 310

The TVS Apache RR 310 was launched earlier this month and it is no doubt the biggest bike launch of 2017. The RR 310 has been built by the Hosur based manufacturer with inputs taken from BMW Motorrad. The fit and finish on the TVS Apache RR 310 are top notch and the company is offering multiple interesting features that make it one of the best offerings in the segment. The motorcycle gets a 34 hp 312cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. Prime highlights include dual LED projector headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and a lot more. The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently priced at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Suzuki Intruder 150

The Intruder 150 was one of the most surprising launches of 2017 as there were no rumours about the bike and the spy shots too appeared just a couple of days ahead of the launch. Powering the Suzuki Intruder 150 is the same 155cc engine that runs the Suzuki Gixxer twins. The engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 14.6 hp along with a peak torque of 14 Nm. The salient features of the Suzuki Intruder 150 include a bold headlamp up front, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), typical cruiser inspired design language and a full digital instrumentation. The bike is currently priced in India at Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Benelli 302R

The Benelli 302R marks the entry of the Italian manufacturer into the 300cc full faired segment. The 302R sources its power from a 300cc, parallel twin engine that is good for respective power and torque of 38 hp and 26 Nm. The motorcycle gets dual 260mm disc brakes up front along with a single 240mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard. The Benelli 302R has been launched in India at a price of Rs 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha Fazer 25

The Yamaha Fazer 25 was launched in India almost four months back. The bike shares its engine with its naked sibling FZ25 as it comes with the same 249cc, single cylinder engine that is mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for producing a maximum power and torque of 20.6 hp and 20 Nm respectively. Main highlights of the bike include a fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes, LED projector headlamp and sporty split step-up seats. The Yamaha Fazer 25 was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2017 Hero Glamour 125

Hero MotoCorp launched the 2017 edition of Glamour in India with some heavy updates. The motorcycle now comes with a sharp styling and is easily the most sporty looking 125cc bike that you can buy in India. The 2017 Hero Glamour gets its power from a 124.7cc engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque figures of 11.4 hp and 11 Nm. Interesting highlights of the bike include rear tyre hugger, company's patented i3s technology for fuel saving and a sporty rear having a sharp LED tail lamp. The 2017 Hero Glamour has been launched in India at a price of Rs 59,571 (ex-showroom, Delhi).