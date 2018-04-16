Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 Brat Bob: A handsome-looking Bob job done right

We've got yet another neat custom job to report about from Bulleteer Customs involving a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. The project called Brat Bob is certainly a minimalistic and rugged looking Bob job. The Bangalore-based custom house's latest rendition of the Thunderbird looks aggressive and has been thoroughly updated on the styling department with chunky tyres and bolder appeal. Up front, it gets a sleeker fender, which sheds off the visual bulk from the stock motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 in its Brat Bob avatar has black spoke rims wrapped with fatter tyres and the headlamp has been updated with a custom unit with a projector and DRL.

The instrument cluster on the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 has been replaced with a single-pod unit and the handlebar has been lowered. The chrome-coated brake and clutch leavers have been retained.

Bulleteer Customs' Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 Brat Bob has been given a matte grey paint job and while the original fuel tank but the badge has been replaced with one that says 'Bulleteer Customs'.

The seat of Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 has been replaced with a lower single piece unit. Besides these changes, the rear fender is also new along with a new tail lamp. Other cycle parts have been painted black.

In terms of the powertrain, the modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 is powered by the same stock 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 19.8 hp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm at 4000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

There is, however, one performance upgrade on the modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 is the aftermarket megaphone exhaust system. Braking duties are covered by a 280 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm disc brake at the rear. Also, the original suspension setup, comprising of conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear gas-charged shock absorbers, has been retained.