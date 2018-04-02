Modified Royal Enfield: Bullet 350 that looks like a Harley-Davidson. Nearly!

We've featured cool-looking custom jobs by Hyderabad-based Eimor Customs quite a lot many times, and this time is no different. Eimor invested time and resources in a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 picking design cues from larger cruisers like Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The end result christened the 'Cerulean' is definitely a more substantial looking motorcycle with the large mudguards, quilted seat and oversized indicators. The first thing to grab attention in the modified Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the 'Cerulean Blue' paint job and instantly visible retro appeal.

The white and blue paint combined with the use of a lot of chrome on the front forks and other parts, with a tan seat give the Royal Enfield 'Cerulean' a very classic look.

The overall design and appeal of the modified Royal Enfield Cerulean make it stand out and is unlike any other Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on the road.

The custom Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets telescopic front forks and gas-charged rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a front disc and a rear drum. The price for a standard Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it is the most affordable motorcycle in the company's lineup.

In terms of mechanical components, Eimor has kept the custom Royal Enfield Cerulean stock. It is powered by a 346 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine which produces 19.8 bhp of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Hence, the performance d the exhaust note is exactly the same as a stock Bullet 350.