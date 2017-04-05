Meet the world’s first all wheel drive motorcycle, the BMW R 1200 GS xDrive Hybrid

You could rub your eyes again to read what you've just read, but BMW has unveiled the world's first series-production all-wheel drive travel enduro with hybrid drive. The new R 1200 GS xDrive Hybrid is based on the R 1200 GS Adventure. The hybrid motorcycle is an 'ideal combination of touring and long-distance travel qualities, dynamic performance, endurance and off-road capability' says BMW. This technological addition on the adventure tourer uses a system developed by BMW Automobiles. All-wheel drive can be operated automatically or manually by the rider througha a switch on the handle bar. The BMW R 1200 GS xDrive Hybrid will be launched later this year.

The flat twin 1170cc engine generates an output of 125 hp at 7750 rpm as well as a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 6500 rpm and delivers it to the rear wheel via shaft drive. The all-wheel-drive can be operated automatically or manually via the 2WD switch located on the left of the handlebar. It activates the wheel-hub e-Drive system which functions both as electric motor and generator, and provides an additional output of 45 hp, bringing the overall power at 170 hp.

The hybrid system, derived from BMW i battery technology, stores the energy which would otherwise be wasted during braking. The e-Drive system on the front wheel is supplied with this energy and the rider is provided with additional acceleration besides what is delivered by the combustion engine.

The system delivers power supplied to the front wheel in an appropriate amount depending on the riding situation. This means that the front wheel only receives the amount of power as the traction conditions permit – for example in wet or deep snow conditions. Riders can use a number of riding modes to customise how the all-wheel drive system operates to suit their needs. The controls to the system are on the LCD display.

BMW has been testing the new motorcycle rigorously. The test version of the new R 1200 GS xDrive Hybrid was ridden to the North Cape on a first stage and from there across the frozen Barents Sea to the North Pole and back again.

The rider Reiner Scherbeck, the head of winter testing at BMW Motorrad, had this to say: “We were absolutely amazed how problem-free and reliable the all-wheel drive worked even at minus 56 degrees. Thanks to our functional BMW rider equipment, the cold temperatures were no problem for the rider, too. Probably the most thrilling conclusion we can draw from our test runs, is that for the first time we can offer a motorcycle that makes riding a motorcycle a pleasure at snow depths of 1.25 metres in high winter with the new R 1200 GS xDrive Hybrid. Special front section components have also been developed for this purpose as well as high-speed suitable M+S all-season tyres. This was also necessary in order to meet the necessary requirements for high-speed winter operation.”