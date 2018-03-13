Meet the New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 matte black that you cannot buy!

The new 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been recently spotted at a dealership in Chennai in matte black colour. The pictures have been shared by an Autosmaxabout reader. Before your adrenaline starts get rushing, let us tell you that you simply cannot buy this motorcycle. The reason being, this is a dealer level mod job and the said colour has not been introduced officially by the company here in India. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 snapped in black also gets green accents and the mod job has been done keeping the Monster edition in mind. This has been done by the dealer in order to have a unique presence at the events. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is being offered in India with two colour options that go by the names Thunder Grey and Racing Blue.

Also Read: New 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 accessories prices: What all you get in racing kit & for how much



The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine linked to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The mill comes linked to the company's patented VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology that has not only resulted in a boost in power but it ensures better fuel economy too. The salient features of the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 include LED headlamps, slip & assist clutch, USB charging facility and a lot more. The motorcycle also gets a fully digital instrumentation with a gear shift light.

The company has recently announced the price for the R15 V3.0 optional accessories that come with the racing kit. The kit starts with the tank pad that costs Rs 225 and ends up with the Daytona muffler that has been designed exclusively for the motorcycle. The price of performance exhaust has been kept at Rs 16,700. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been priced for the Indian market at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We will be riding the motorcycle tomorrow so stay tuned with us for the detailed first ride report.