Meet the Harley-Davidson ‘Jordaar’ bike that costs more than a Toyota Fortuner: A stunner by Rajputana Customs

If you love modified motorcycles, Rajputana Customs is a name that you must have been definitely aware of. The Jaipur-based custom shop has now gained immense popularity due to the custom build offs and the unmatched treatment that they offer to motorcycles. It looks like Harley Davidson is Rajputana Customs' favourite motorcycle as you will find many mod jobs around the name same. One of them is the Jordaar Version 2 that is essentially a Harley Davidson Iron 883 Sportster underneath. The first thing that you will notice about this motorcycle on taking the first look is the minimalistic bodywork. The slim fuel tank of the motorcycle will at first make you hard to believe that it is actually the bike's appetite. There is a small headlamp up front that is hidden intelligently. Another prime visual highlight is the stylish 11-spoke alloy wheels and the design is so exclusive that we are sure you must have seen such idea anywhere before.

Jordaar Version 2 by Rajputana Customs

The wheels come finished in chrome and that helps further in enhancing the appeal of the Jordaar Version 2. As one would normally expect from a motorcycle of this breed, the Jordaar Version 2 by Rajputana Customs also gets a single saddle and hence, this is a bike on which you cannot take your loved ones along. As for braking, the Jordaar Version 2 has been assisted with disc brakes at both ends for a decent stopping power.

Jordaar Version 2 by Rajputana Customs

The motorcycle also gets the Koftgari detailing, which is basically a kind of damascene work popular in South Asia. Under this, a pattern traced on steel is inlaid with gold, coming across as royal and class apart. Also, some of the parts used on this motorcycle have been imported from Damascus that is believed to be the oldest city in the world.

Jordaar Version 2 by Rajputana Customs

So, are you planning to go for the Jordaar Version mod job for your beloved Harley-Davidson? Well, after hearing the pricing, you may give a second thought. Excluding the donor bike, the price of this customisation is Rs 18 lakh and you will have to wait for six months to get the job done. If you total it all, the base bike here which is the Harley Davidson Iron 883 Sportster costs over Rs 9 lakh (on-road) and hence, you will end up paying an amount of over Rs 27 lakh, which is more than a Toyota Fortuner.