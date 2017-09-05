Mahindra quits mass-market two-wheeler segment in India, to focus on premium bikes

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has had a rough experience in the two-wheeler market in India so far, and nine years after Mahindra Two Wheelers acquired business assets from Kinetic Motor Company Limited, M&M has decided to pull out from the mass market two-wheeler segment in India, a Money Control report stated. Mahindra Two Wheelers merged into M&M last year, however, it has not been able to register a growth in the market ever since its incorporation. The company launched some products that were inherited from Kinetic and some that were developed ingenuously.

The Gusto and Rodeo were one of the first offerings from Mahindra in the scooter segment, however, the products never caught with stern competition from Honda and TVS.

The Stallio was Mahindra's first motorcycle that was launched in October 2010, but never garnered much popularity, especially after all of the customer units were recalled over trouble with the gearbox. According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), more than 5,135 Stallios were sold since its launch in October 2010 until January 2011.

The recall was a major blow to the brand. In October 2015, Mahindra launched its touring motorcycle Mojo. The 300cc motorcycle attracted praises for how refined the engine was, the quality of the fit and finish and the equipment and features that it came with were rather good. But Mahindra was a little late in introducing this bike and it could never rise above amidst stiff competition from the likes of KTM, Honda and then Bajaj launched the Dominar 400.

According to SIAM data, Mahindra's two-wheeler sales were down 77% during the period of April-July 2017 compared to the same period last year. The company has the smallest market share of all manufacturers, which stood at 0.9% at the end of July 2017.

Considering that Mahindra does know how to build a good motorcycle, glimpses of which we saw in the Mojo. All that added with a lot more of R&D and finesse, the brand may make a comeback with a motorcycle that will give it a stronghold in the market.