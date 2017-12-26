Mahindra Mojo gets some great year-end offers: Here’s how much you can save

Mahindra two-wheelers has announced some exciting year-end offers on its flagship Mojo. The company is offering benefits worth Rs 17,000 with the standard Mojo and its tourer edition. The scheme is valid for all customers that will purchase the motorcycle before 31st December 2017. Under the scheme, customers will get a Mojo brand helmet along with a riding jacket. Not only this, the owners of Mahindra Mojo will also get a three year extended warranty besides one-year roadside assistance without any additional charges. Mahindra has been trying desperately to step up the sales numbers of the motorcycle. One big step towards it is the launch of exclusive Mojo outlets in multiple Indian cities. Also, the company is conducting Mojo Trails at regular intervals as a way to interact with customers and take their inputs for the motorcycle.

Sales of Mahindra Mojo have seen a decline in the last few months. During the period April to November 2017, a total of 945 units of Mojo were sold. However, last month has been a fruitful one for the motorcycle as the Mojo found new 515 homes in November only. Now, with the year-end benefits, the sales can get a needed boost.

Mahindra Mojo sources its power from a 295cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for developing a maximum power of 27 hp along with a peak torque of 30 Nm. The motorcycle comes equipped with a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. The suspension system of the bike comprises of upside-down forks up front along with gas charged monoshock at the rear. The Mojo has been bestowed with a digital-analog instrument cluster that has an easy to read layout.

Mahindra Mojo is currently being retailed in India at a price of Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike challenges the likes Bajaj Dominar 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the Indian two-wheeler market. Some rumours had earlier suggested that the company is working on a low cost and adventure version of Mojo but nothing concrete can be said as of now about their launch.