Mahindra announces Jawa 350 launch in 2019: Everything you need to know about the India-bound Royal Enfield competitor!

Mahindra was in the news in July after having acquired the Jawa brand, but the big question remained as to when they would launch the brand in India. They’ve been quiet on the subject for a while until Dr Pawan Goenka recently came out to announce a timeline for when they would launch the first Jawa in India. Saying that the first Jawa 350cc will hit India by March 2019, according to a report in Moneycontrol.

“The two-wheeler business has been demerged into Mahindra & Mahindra and the business continues with the current product range that we have. We have reduced our losses significantly. As far as Peugeot business is concerned as of now we have put on hold any plans to bring those scooter to India because we were not able to meet the price point to those based on the price expectations in India. We will be launching the first product under the Jawa brand before the end of next financial year.”

Which means that while Peugeot has been brushed aside for the time being, which is fine considering that their range of premium scooters in India was likely to be outside the reach of most scooter buyers in the sub-continent. Meanwhile, Mahindra will focus all their efforts on the Jawa 350. Which will be positioned against Royal Enfield Bullet. Thus far, Royal Enfield’s have become the quintessential Indian heritage bike, whilst the Jawa/Yezdi (Royal Enfield’s only natural rival) faded quietly into oblivion. The Jawa 350 that was launched recently in international markets, gets two engine options a 350cc twin-cylinder two-stroke and a 400cc four-stroke single cylinder, however, both will still carry the 350 badge. Since two-strokes are banned in India, we are likely to get the single cylinder unit which makes 26 hp and 32 Nm of torque. While the bike will top out at 120 kmph.

To keep it in line with tradition, the Jawa 350 will be paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox, and the Jawa 150 kg kerb weight should allow it maintain it’s original dynamic character, which is what bested the REs of yesteryear as well. The Jawa will make it to India pre-set with Euro IV norms, a 17-litre long range tank, twin exhausts a 19-inch front and 18 inch rear wheels. However, the big difference will be the addition of disc brakes on both bikes.