LIVE: Yamaha to launch FZ250

After being absent from a segment popular with a young audience, Yamaha is introducing its much-awaited FZ250 in the country today. The new offering from the Japanese motorcycle maker will be powered by a 249 cc, single cylinder, fuel-injected engine which wil be BS-IV emission norm compliant. This motor, which is expected to be mated to a 6-speed transmission, will produce 20 hp of power and 20 Nm of torque. Keeping in sync with the upcoming safety norms by April 2017, the FZ250 will be offered with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and AHO (Automatic Headlamps On) as standard. It will be introduced in a short while and once launched, it will lock horns with the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda CBR 250R.

9:34 am: Yamaha will lauch FZ250 in India today, the manufacturer has already revealed the motorcycle in Brazil. Stay tuned for the live updates from the launch event.