KTM recalls 2017 390 Duke and 125 Duke over LED headlamps issue

KTM has issued a recall for the 2017 390 Duke and 125 Duke over a headlamp issue in the UK. This is the first official recall by the company for the 2017 model year versions of the motorcycles. The company said, while testing they have found the cases of sporadic cases of reboot of LED headlamps, which may cause safety hazards while driving at night. In order to solve the headlamp issue the manufacturers has given a recall notice to customers to get a free software update from an authorized dealer free of cost. As of now, there is no such information with the KTM India dealerships about the LED headlamps issue.

The statement said: “During the internal endurance testing, KTM experienced some cases of sporadic reboots of the LED headlight. As this may lead to potentially dangerous riding situations, the software of the headlight needs to be updated as soon as possible.”

2017 KTM 125 Duke

KTM launched 2017 390 Duke this year and it is powered by a 373.2 cc single cylinder, 4-stroke, BS4 compliant engine that produces 43.5 hp of power and 37 Nm of torque, and is paired to a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch and Ride-By-Wire technology.

The 125 Duke is a smaller sibling of 390 Duke and is powered by a 124.7cc engine that produces 15 hp of power and 11.80 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It gets features such as all-new instrument console, new rear subframe and a revised exhaust system but isn't sold in India.