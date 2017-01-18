KTM RC390 and RC200 launching tomorrow

KTM has been known for producing aggressive motorcycles which are fun to ride and come at an aggressive price tag. The RC390 and the RC200 were showcased at the 2016 Intermot motorcycle show in Germany and are being launched in India on 19th January, 2017. Both motorcycles will receive refreshed livery and the RC390 will also have a few mechanical updates.

The RC390 will now come with Ride-by-Wire throttle, however, the powertrain remains same. The 373 cc motor mated to a 6-speed transmission with Slipper clutch that produces 44 hp of power and 36 Nm of torque. That said, the engine would now adhere to the BS-IV emission norms. Another small change is a 320 mm front disc brake instead of the existing model's 300 mm while, the rear disc brake remains the same at 230mm. This has translated into an increase in the dry weight of the sub-500 cc sportbike which is now 163.5 kg as opposed to 147 kg. The fuel tank capacity has also been reduced from 10 litres to 9.5 litres. The new RC390 would also have a side exhaust instead of the signature underbelly.

2017 KTM RC200

The small sibling of the RC series available in India, the RC200, would have cosmetic updates which includes new graphics. The powertrain is the same 199 cc motor mated to a 6-speed transmission that generates 24 hp of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. Unlike the outgoing version, the upcoming RC200 is expected to be offered with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as a standard fitment. According to the leaked brochure of the motorcycle, the RC200 will also gain a few pounds weighing 147.5 kg (dry weight) compared to 137.5 kg for the old version. That said, the RC200 still retains the signature underbelly exhaust.

Since both motorcycles will now be complaint with BS-IV emission norms, they would also command a slight premium over the exisiting RC390 and RC200. The current version of the RC 200 is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh and the RC390 carries a price tag of Rs 2.13 lakh, both ex-showroom, Delhi.