KTM RC200 and RC390 launched in India at Rs 1.71 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh

KTM has introduced the new RC200 and RC390 models in India, priced at Rs 1.71 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Before the launch, the 2017 RC range was showcased at the 2016 Intermot motorcycle show in Germany and both motorcycles now get refreshed livery and mechanical updates only on the RC390.

Powering the KTM RC200 is a liquid cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke 200 cc engine with electronic fuel injection that produces 25 hp of power and 19.2 Nm of torque which is paired to a 6-speed transmission. The elder sibling, RC390, is powered by a 373 cc motor that generates 44 hp of power and 36 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with slipper clutch. The company has tuned the engine for both the models to comply with BS-IV (Bharat Stage Four) emission norms.

The RC200 gets few cosmetic changes such as new graphic design as well as a white tank and both the motorcycles are equipped with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as standard. The inclusion of new emission norms as well as a few mechanical updates have increased the weight of the RC200 from 137.5 kg to 147.5 kg. The underbelly exhaust is still retained on the smaller RC model, however, the RC390 has a side mounted canister in order to comply with the upcoming emission norms. Both motorcycles get cosmetic updates which now features new dual-tone black and orange body colour but, the RC390 comes with a few mechanical updates. The front disc brake is now 320 mm compared to the earlier version's 300 mm, while the rear disc brake remains same at 230mm. The new RC390 also has Ride-by-Wire throttle which should offer a better throttle response.

Other changes on the KTM RC390 include an increase in weight from 147 kg to 163.5 kg and the fuel tank capacity has been reduced to 9.5 litres (The earlier version had 10 litres). Both motorcycles have become popular with riders looking for an affordable yet fun-to-ride motorcycle.

New KTM RC200 and RC390 prices:

KTM RC 200: Rs 1.71 lakh

KTM RC 390: Rs 2.25 lakh