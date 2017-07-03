KTM-Bajaj alliance to acquire Husqvarna Motorcycles, new models to launch in India in 2018

Celebrating their 10th year of global alliance, KTM and Bajaj Auto have announced their takeover of Husqvarna motorcycles globally. The second oldest motorcycle manufacturer in the world was founded in 1903, for which KTM secured a long-term license agreement in 2013. Stefen Pierer, CEO, KTM AG and Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd finalised on the takeover, which has been announced today. The first few introductions, the Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 701 will first be produced in Mattigofen, Austria by 2018 later on being shifted to Bajaj's Chakan factory later in the same year.

According to the statement issued by the two companies, these motorcycles will be introduced in India and as per claims, will have a competitive price tag. The Vitpilen range of motorcycles is meant for urban commuting with a minimalistic design language as well as equipment. The Svartpilen 401 will follow a similar design language and sold with the purpose of urban commuting. The differentiating factors between the two motorcycles will be that the Svartpilen 401 will have a more upright riding posture, a fuel tank rack and road-legal knobby tyres.

With the new alliance, Bajaj Auto Ltd is bound to increase its market share in the country as the Swedish motorcycle brand has some unusual designs for their models. The Vitpilen 401, Vitpilen 701 and Svartpilen 401 are meant to have a rather minimalistic design package which takes naked motorcycles with such a design at a new level for the Indian consumers. That said, with minimalistic design language, the equipment level on all models will be ample such as an all-digital instrument cluster as well as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), which considering safety norms for two-wheeler to be implemented by October this year, would be a standard feature.