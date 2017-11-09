Kinetic Group partners with Norton Motorcycles; Will assemble bikes in India

India's Kinetic group owned MotoRoyale has entered into a Joint Venture (JV) with Britain based Motorcycle manufacturer Norton Motorcycles under which it will sell the British brand motorcycles in India and other global markets like Bhutan, Indonesia and Bangladesh. Motoroyale is a Kinetic Group's venture of multi-brand superbikes has inked this pact with Norton at the 2017 EICMA Motorcycle Show. Under this JV, Norton Motorcycles will assemble its motorcycles at Kinetic's manufacturing facility in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra and sell them in India and other Asian markets including Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Norton Motorcycles is expected to make its India debut by the end of 2018. Arun Firodia,Chairman, Kinetic Group commented, "I believe that it is the accurate time to introduce these bikes to the motorcyclists in India that will create tremendous hype and excitement in the market,"

Motoroyale launched the MV Agusta brand in India in 2016 followed by SWM and has four exclusive dealerships in Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai and soon will be expanding .

Norton V4 RR

"We are now taking the next big step forward and delighted to form this alliance with the Kinetic group. I believe that the style, passion and beauty of Norton products coupled with the experience of Kinetic will make a winning combination and deliver a fabulous range of Norton motorcycles across the ASEAN territories," Norton Motorcycles CEO and Owner Stuart Garner said. The company is confident on its India debut.

Motoroyale Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said the company shall strive to make an exotic premium brand like Norton to come at a value proposition in order to expand the reach of the motorcycles to true biking enthusiasts.

Currently, Norton sells motorcycles with 961 cc engines under Dominator and Commando names and also Norton V4 RR that has an engine capacity of 1200cc.