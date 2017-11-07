Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE unveiled at EICMA Milan, another classic version of the Z900

Kawasaki seems to be reviving its love affair with classic motorcycles these days. Just last month, we saw the exquisite retro styled Z900RS, and now the Japanese have come up with another classic rendition of the Z900, the Z900RS Cafe. First impressions? It looks utterly gorgeous with racer motorcycle looks from the yesteryear. Classic on the outside and as modern as it can get inside, the Z900RS Cafe Racer was a surprise unveil at EICMA, currently being held in Milan, Italy. Kawasaki took the Z900RS and gave it new colours, a lowered handlebar and cafe racer fairing. It has also got a sportier looking seat with a hump at the back. Like the Z900RS, the new motorcycle is also equipped with traction control and a slip-assist clutch.

Kawasaki first unveiled the Z900RS at the Tokyo Motor show last month, which is a modern classic version of the Z900. The Z900RS had been a much-awaited motorcycle in Kawasaki's lineup. It is inspired by the 1970s Z1 and is based on the Z900. However, it is not just a cosmetic change from naked to a modern classic, a number of changes have been made under the skin, with a redesigned chassis and a retuned engine.

The Z900's 948cc in-line-four has been retuned for stronger low-to-mid-range torque. Peak power is down from 125hp to 111hp while peak torque drops from 97.8 Nm to 72.5 Nm but Kawasaki says the payoff is stronger torque below 7,000 rpm. The cafe racer version will also be powered by the same engine with the Z900RS tuning.

“We were delighted at the worldwide acclaim for the Z900RS when it was launched just a few weeks ago,” Kawasaki Motors Europe Director Morihiro Ikoma said.

“The Z900RS CAFE widens the appeal of the new RS offering and personifies the True Spirit model tagline. Kawasaki took its time to enter the modern classic scene but the wait was worthwhile. The Z900RS CAFE and Z900RS have a unique heritage and an authenticity that sets them apart as the genuine article.”