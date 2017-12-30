Kawasaki Vulcan S launched at a price of Rs 5.44 lakh: All details on Kawasaki’s first cruiser for India

Kawasaki has just launched the Vulcan S motorcycle in India at a price of Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Vulcan S is the first cruiser by Kawasaki for India. The company will officially unveil the new Vulcan S at the coming Auto Expo 2018 in February next year. The Kawasaki Vulcan S will be available for sale in the Indian two-wheeler market in a flat ebony colour only. The bookings for the bike have commenced at the company's dealerships across India and interested buyers can book the bike by visiting their nearest Kawasaki dealership. The Kawasaki Vulcan S has arrived in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) Route and it will be assembled here at the company's production facility in Chakan, Pune. Powering the newly launched Kawasaki Vulcan S is the same 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that propels the company's 650 range of motorcycles including the Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Z650. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque of 60 hp and 63 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of design, the Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 has all the essential ingredients of a good looking cruiser motorcycle. The bike gets a bold headlamp up front and the free-flowing design language makes the Vulcan stand high on visual appeal. The motorcycle has been assisted with a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 250mm disc at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard.

Commenting on the launch of Kawasaki Vulcan S in the country, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor said, "After our sports bikes, tourer bikes, naked bikes & off-road bikes settled in India, we felt it was a right time for us to bring this cruiser in the market. There cannot be a better way to start a new year than by introducing our worldwide known Vulcan brand."