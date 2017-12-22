Kawasaki Vulcan 650 teased: All you need to know about Kawasaki’s first cruiser for India

Kawasaki has just teased the Vulcan 650 cruiser on its India website. The motorcycle is not completely visible in the teaser image but one can easily figure out the motorcycle with the headlamp design that is partly visible. The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 is the company's first cruiser that will hit Indian shores. The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 will come to India via the (CKD) Completely Knocked Down route and hence, a competitive price tag is expected. The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 is being sold in the International market in three variants and it is unclear at the moment as to what trims will Kawasaki bring to India. The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 gets a bold headlamp that is easily one of the prime highlights of this bike. The cruiser gets a low slung seating and the company also offers several customisation options with the bike. The footpegs on the Kawasaki Vulcan 650 are also adjustable and hence, the rider can pick for a suitable position as per his height and riding preferences.

The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 sources its power from a 649cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for churning a peak power output of 61 hp along with a maximum torque of 63 Nm. This is the same engine that does duty on the full-faired Ninja 650. The suspension duties on the Kawasaki Vulcan 650 are taken care of with the help of 41mm conventional telescopic forks up front along with offset monoshock at the rear. The braking system of this motorcycle comprises of 300mm disc brake up front along with a 250mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard.

The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 is expected to be priced in the Indian two-wheeler market at close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will rival against the likes of Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the upcoming Royal Enfield 650 twins.