Kawasaki reduces prices by up to Rs 4.5 lakh on its bikes! Here’s how much your dream superbike will cost now

Kawasaki India is offering discounts on its three motorcycles that go by the names Ninja 300, Z1000 and Ninja ZX-10R. The company is offering discounts in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 4.5 lakh on its products. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets the least discount while the litre-class Ninja ZX-10R gets the maximum price cut. To start with, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now available at the company's dealerships in Delhi with a flat discount of Rs 40,000. The Kawasaki Z1000 can now be yours with a discount of Rs 2.5 lakh. Last but definitely not the least, the litre-class Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R can now be purchased with a discount of Rs 4.5 lakh. Recently, manufacturers have announced price cuts on their bikes after the Government announced a drop in custom duties on CBU products. The custom duties on CBU products was dropped from 75 percent to 50 percent. The discounts offered by Kawasaki India can be seen as a mix of the drop in custom duties and an initiative to boost the sales. In case you need more details on the discount offers by Kawasaki, you can visit your nearest dealership.

In other news, Kawasaki has recently launched the Ninja 400 in India at a price of Rs 4.69 lakh. The bike gets power from a 399cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 48 bhp and 38 Nm. The braking to the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is done with the help of a 310mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear.

The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The prime highlights of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 include Ninja H2 inspired styling, full LED headlamps, digital analog instrument cluster and more. The motorcycle will be sold alongside its younger sibling Ninja 300.