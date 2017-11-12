Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh: Here’s what’s new on the Ninja 650 sans the new livery!

Kawasaki has launched the Ninja 650 KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) Edition in India at Rs 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition is now equipped with Kawasaki's racing colours namely; black, grey and green as well as racing badging on the motorcycle and new graphics.

Mechanically the company has not made any changes to the Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT and is powered by the same 67.2 hp BS IV compliant 649 cc parallel-twin engine. The unit generates 65.7 Nm of torque and is paired to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. The Ninja 650 KRT is also features updated brake callipers from Nissin and a Bosch 9.1 ABS (Antilock Braking System) as standard. The motorcycle is also around 22 kg lighter than the standard Ninja 650 which is expected to improve performance.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets sharp design language and aggressive stance, inspired by the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The two-wheeler manufacturer has also equipped the Ninja 650 KRT Edition with negative lighting on the analogue instrumentation cluster with a digital speedometer. The motorcycle also features split type seats instead of the single piece on the previous Ninja 650. The seat height is at 790 mm and has been reduced than the outgoing model.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition will be available across Kawasaki dealerships in mid-November and the bookings have already started. The Ninja 650 KRT Edition is about Rs 16,000 more expensive than the regular Ninja 650.