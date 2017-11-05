Kawasaki Mumbai offering discounts on Ninja ZX-10R, now available at Rs 20 lakh

Kawasaki Mumbai is offering discounts on the new 2017 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The 2017 model year Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available at a discounted price of Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom, a Rs 4.21 lakh discount on the ex-showroom price. The motorcycle carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 24.02 in the city. The Mumbai dealer is offering heavy discounts in the Ninja ZX-10R can be due to clear out the 2017 model year stock and make way for the 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R models.

Powering the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine that develops 208 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired to a six-speed transmission and sends powers to the rear wheel. The Ninja ZX-10R gets a high-spec Brembo front brake system, similar to the system used on the Ninja H2R.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R uses lighter crankshaft for better handling and improved cornering. It is based on a twin-spar frame that is made of an all-cast construction consisting of only seven pieces.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets ABS (Antilock Braking System) and Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU) that gauges data across 6 axes of movement. There are also five modes of traction control and three-mode launch control for better riding experience. The motorcycle is also equipped with Kawasaki Quick shifter (KQS) that will allow both up and downshift without the clutch and other features like Kawasaki Engine Braking Control (KEBC).

The company has also equipped the motorcycle with an improved Ohlins Electronic Steering Damper (ESD) and Marchesini seven-spoke forged aluminium wheels that have sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres. According to Kawasaki, the 2017 Ninja ZX-10RR is about 2 seconds faster than the standard motorcycle on their Autopolis test track in Kumamoto in Japan.