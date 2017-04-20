JK Tyres launches new BLAZE range of tyres for two-wheelers

JK Tyres has launched a new range tyres for two-wheeler segment, BLAZE. The new series of tyres are built-in hybrid and can be used both, with tube and tube less. The tyre design is combined with an asymmetrical tread, which is claimed to improve grip and enhance fuel efficiency. The BLAZE series is available in 14 sizes for front and the rear fitment in two-wheelers. It comes in different sizes such as - BLAZE BF11( 17 inch), which can be used for the front wheel in Bajaj Discover Pulsar 150/135cc, Platina, Hero - Splendor CD Dawn, Passion , Achiever, Glamour, and Honda Shine 125 Unicorn.

Another fitment- BLAZE BR11 (17inch- 18 inch) is available for rear section Bajaj Discover, Platina, XCD, Star City, Hero Passion, Achiever, Glamour.

BLAZE BR21( 17 inch-18 inch) can be used at the rear for vehicles such as Hero Passion, Achiever, Glamour. The BLAZE BR31( 17 inches) for rear fitment can be used such as Hero Ignitor, , Discover, Pulsar 150/135cc. BLAZE BA11(16 inches) can be used at the front and the rear, For Royal Enfield, you can choose BLAZE BF11 for the front and BLAZE BR11 for the rear, which comes in 19-inch tyre size.

The BLAZE BA21(10 inch-12inch size) are also available for scooters such as Hero - Maestro, New Pleasure, Honda - Activa 110cc, DIO Dlx, Activa-I, TVS - Scooty Zest, Honda - Aviator, Aviator DLX, TVS - Wego, Jupiter.

Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “We have adopted a 360-degree promotion campaign for BLAZE through our marketing and communication platforms. The tagline and message of our campaign ‘Ab se tyres main sirf JK is OK’ is rooted in our firm commitment to total control and safety while driving on roads. We are going all out with our campaign and expect the premium range of tyres to cover 75%-80% of the domestic two-wheeler tyres replacement market demand.”