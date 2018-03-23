Jawa motorcycles likely to share 300cc engine with Mojo: Mahindra’s Royal Enfield rival to be launched as Classic Legend

Mahindra two-wheelers had acquired Jawa and BSA motorcycle brands a few months back. The company is set to launch its first product under Jawa in Indian possibly towards the end of 2018 or in 2019. Now, fresh details about the upcoming Jawa motorcycles have been leaked on the internet. The latest report on Autocar Professional states that the new Jawa classic motorcycles will come with the same engine platform as the Mahindra's flagship Mojo. That said, the new Jawa models will have an engine displacement of close to 300cc and revisions in power and torque outputs is most likely. New Jawa and BSA motorcycles will be developed under Mahindra's Classic Legends brand. The sources of the leading publication have indicated that the current Mahindra Mojo engine is scalable and it can be used as per the model profiling of the new Jawa bikes.

As per the report, Mahindra believes that the current engine platform remains largely unutilized as the bike didn't manage to do wonders for the company in the Indian market. The company says that a manufacturer can't design new engines every year as it eats up a large amount of investment and the cost takes many years to recover. For this reason, the engine platforms are scalable and can be used in brand's multiple models with some changes. Mahindra's two-wheeler arm is also following the same path and hence, the future Jawa models will use the same Mojo engine platform. This will help them save a lot of money and resources as well that will eventually benefit them in pricing the motorcycles well in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra-owned Jawa, BSA motorcycles production to begin by July 2018: Royal Enfield’s tough rival is finally coming back



So, it is clear that we will get to see a new Jawa motorcycle having a 300cc engine likely by next year. The classic motorcycles will give a tough fight to Royal Enfield that is currently the segment leader. However, it will not be that easy to give a threat to Royal Enfield as Mahindra will have to sort out the after sales network for the Jawa brand in India. However, the popularity and the fan following of the Jawa bikes in India will definitely prove out to be a plus point for the company.

Source: Autocar Professional