India’s most affordable motorcycle Bajaj CT100 gets cheaper by upto Rs 4,000

Bajaj Auto had recently slashed the prices of its entry-level commuter, better known as CT100. The company has implemented the price dip on the kick start alloy wheel and electric start alloy wheel variants of the motorcycle. The kick start alloy wheel variant of the motorcycle that was earlier priced at Rs 36,403 is now available at the dealerships at a price of close to Rs 32,000. The self start alloy wheel version of the motorcycle can now be yours for a price of Rs 39,700 as compared to the previous figure of Rs 41,114. The base variant that goes by the name Bajaj CT100 B is left untouched in terms of pricing. The price of the said trim is the lowest at Rs 30,714. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Bajaj CT100 gets its power from a 99.27cc, engine that is mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing 8.1 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 8.05 Nm of torque. The suspension system of the Bajaj CT100 comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front while the rear is taken care of with the help of Spring in Spring (SNS) shock absorbers. The braking on the motorcycle is done with the help of 110mm drum brakes that have been equipped at both ends.

The Bajaj CT100 gets a simple body styling and the basic features have helped the Pune-based manufacturer price it well in the Indian two-wheeler market. The motorcycle is a hit especially in the rural localities and with the price dip, the Bajaj CT100 now becomes more accessible to the masses. The motorcycle was already the most affordable motorcycle that you can buy in India and the new prices will surely help it find new buyers.

In other news, the new 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been spied recently. The motorcycle takes its styling inspiration from its elder sibling Pulsar 180 and is expected to be launched in India in the coming days!