India’s first ever BMW Motorrad dealership to open in Mumbai on 12th April

BMW Motorrad is set to officially enter the Indian motorcycle market on 14th April along with the inauguration of dealership in Pune, and two days before that happens, the German brand's first ever dealership will be inaugurated in Mumbai. BMW first announced its plans to launch its motorcycle division in India at the 2016 Auto Expo, and it was widely expected that the G 310R would be one of the first BMW Motorrad motorcycles to go on sale in India, however its launch has been postponed for later owing to pricing and quality issues.

Mumbai-based Navnit Motors, which has had BMW franchise since a long time, will be opening the country's first BMW Motorrad showroom on 12th April. The showroom will have all CBU units on offer. The company will eventually be expanding to other cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad later this year.

The G 310R had been one of the most awaited motorcycles in India and was expected to launch in April, 2017. It is being jointly built at TVS' Hosur manufacturing plant unit from where it was to be exported to international markets. The launch delay, however, suggests that BMW was faced with a problem of bringing the prices down to a competitive level for India.

TVS Akula 310, which is based on the G 310R, will soon be launched as TVS has a strong supplier network, however BMW so far lacks this local presence. The German manufacturer also plans to export units from the India plant to international markets and hence the brand has to come up with a balance between keeping prices low and maintaining the BMW quality.