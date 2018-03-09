Indian Scout Bobber Jack Daniel’s limited edition: 24-carat gold accents and fire brigade inspired

American cruiser bike brand Indian Motorcycle and renowned distillery Jack Daniels have come up with a unique custom build off. The motorcycle has been named Scout Bobber Jack Daniel's Limited edition and as the name suggests, it is limited to just 177 units. The new Indian Scout Bobber Jack Daniel's edition takes its inspiration from the Jack Daniel's firetrucks. The new special edition model pays a tribute to such individuals who are dedicated to keeping their communities safe and it also pays homage to the professionals of the emergency medical services. All 177 units of the new Indian Scout Bobber Jack Daniel's edition will have a unique number. The motorcycle comes with a dual tone matte black paint scheme. Besides 24 carat gold graphics are there on the fender and the fuel tank that acts as one of the prime visual highlights of this motorcycle. For those not in the know, Jack Daniel's is known as the only distillery in the world that has its own fire brigades. The staff of the company's fire brigades its very own volunteers.

The motorcycle gets Jack Daniels Fire Brigade emblem on the fuel tank along with a special moniker on the front fender that says 'Bottles and Throttles don't mix'. Mechanically, there are no changes on the new Indian Scout Bobber Jack Daniels edition and it gets its power from the same engine that propels the regular Scout Bobber. Just like the regular Indian Scout, the Jack Daniel's edition too gets knobby tyres, chopped off fenders, bar end mirrors to offer it the appeal of a badass cruiser motorcycle.

The new Indian Scout Bobber Jack Daniel's limited edition will be up for sale on March 13 and it will be retailed through the company's dealerships. The price of the special edition has been revealed only for the US and Canada and it is kept at USD 16,999 that makes it close to Rs 11 lakh.