Indian Motorcycles unveils Chieftain Elite and Chieftain Limited



Indian Motorcycles has added two new motorcycles to its elite range of motorcycles, the Chieftain. The American motorcycle brand has launched the Chieftain Elite and the Chieftain Limited. The Chieftain Elite is priced at $31,499 (Rs 20.34 lakh) and Chieftain Limited is offered at $24,499 (Rs 15.90 lakh). The Chieftain Elite will be a limited edition motorcycle and only 350 units of it will be sold globally. The Chieftain Elite and the Chieftain Limited are powered by V-stroke Thunderstroke 111 engine that generates 138 Nm of torque.

Read about: Indian Scout Sixty review: laid-back yet nimble

The 2017 Chieftain Limited takes design elements from the Chieftain and Chieftain Dark Horse. It gets the 19 inch wheels, painted headlamp bezel and a sleeker seat design. The two motorcycles get features such as 7-inch touch screen infotainment system compatible with navigation and Bluetooth, power adjustable windshield, remote locking saddle bags, heated grips, dual-stage heated seats, cruise control and TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system).

Braking duties on both motorcycles are done by dual 300 mm floating rotors at the front and single 300 mm floating rotors at the rear with ABS.

The Chieftain Elite is better equipped compared to the Chieftain Limited as it gets 200 watts speakers (two speakers in the fairing and two in the saddlebags), special hand painted scheme, its rider and passenger floorboards are made from billet aluminium and it comes with pathfinder LED headlamps and driving lights. The 2017 Chieftain Elite is available in Fireglow Red Candy colour and Chieftain Limited is available in Thunder Black colour.