Honda X-ADV patented in India: Off-road scooter to open up new segment after Rebel 300 and XRE 300

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has said that it will launch two all-new two-wheelers in India. While there is no word on what will the products be, a new report by Rushlane may shed some light on the matter. According to the report, Honda Two-wheelers has patented the X-ADV moto scooter in India. Honda X-ADV, first showcased at 2016 EICMA show, is a scooter that can be ridden both on- and off-road. It will promise the ease of a CVT gearbox, capability to off-road and practicality of a storage space.

Honda X-ADV has been designed by the company's Italian R&D department, has rugged styling and offers substantial ground clearance. It gets a five-step adjustable screen and the aluminium handlebar has been set at 910 mm with hand guards.

Convenience is covered by a 21-litre storage space under the seat, which sits at 820mm, that can take a full-face helmet. Honda X-ADV is powered by a 745cc engine 52.8 hp and is paired with DCT automatic transmission.

Honda X-ADV comes with two automatic riding modes - D and S. The S mode has three additional levels that help adjust the power levels according to the rider's preference. It also gets an MT mode which allows full manual transmission.

While patenting of the Honda 'X-ADV' nameplate hints its probable launch in the country, however, it doesn't necessarily mean that it will. Patenting a design means reserving the right to use it barring others from making, using or selling an invention. If the X-ADV does launch, expect to be priced above Rs 7-8 lakh.

Speaking of what's new for Honda, the Rebel 300 is also expected to be launched in India in the coming months. Honda Rebel 300 is a cruiser, which will compete with Royal Enfield motorcycles in India.

Also read: Honda XRE300 spied, may launch in India later this year

Also read: Honda Rebel 300 is aiming to take Royal Enfield head-on: India launch inches closer

The Honda Rebel 300 sources its power from the same engine that runs the CBR300R in the global markets. The 286cc, liquid-cooled engine develops a maximum power output of 27 hp along with a peak torque of 27 Nm. As far as pricing is concerned, the Honda Rebel 300 is expected to be priced somewhere close to Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).