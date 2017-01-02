Honda to introduce Navi Chrome and Navi Adventure in 2017

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India ( HMSI) will soon introduce two new editions of the Navi - Chrome and Adventure in India soon. It is expected that the company might launch the two new editions later this year. The company showcased the crossover concept at the 2016 Auto Expo and the Navi was offered in three variants- Street, Adventure and off-road. The Honda Navi has been designed and developed by the company's R & D unit and is offered with various customisation options.

The company has customised the new editions of the Navi and the Adventure edition receives a windscreen at the front, motorcycle hand guards, luggage box, crash guard and dual tone seat covers. The Navi Chrome edition with all black paint colour receives features such as head lamp protector and a crash guard along with chrome bits on the body. The two new Navi editions Adventure and Chrome will carry the same engine as in the current Navi, a 109.19 cc, 4-stroke engine with Honda's HET( Honda Eco Technology), which is capable of delivering 8 hp of power and 8.96 Nm of torque.

Honda launched the Navi in 2016 priced at Rs 39,500, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Adventure and Chrome editions will command a slight premium over the standard variant and the Navi Adventure is expected to cost approximately Rs 46,000, while the Navi Chrome might be priced at Rs 43,000, both ex-showroom, Delhi.