Honda recalls 56,194 units of Activa 125, Aviator and Grazia: Here’s how to know if your scooter is affected

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recalled 56,194 units of its three scooter models that go by the names Aviator, Activa 125 and Grazia in order to rectify an issue of excessive hardness in a bolt mounted in the front fork. The said recall will cover all such units of three scooters that have been manufactured from February 7, 2018, to March 16, 2018. In order to be specific, the company has identified a suspected quality issue of excessive hardness in “Bolt flange 10X42” mounted in the front fork of 56,194 units of these models, HMSI said. HMSI through its dealers will directly notify affected customers via call or e-mail or SMS for inspection of their vehicle, the company said. "Honda, as a precautionary measure, will voluntarily inspect these models ..the company will replace the suspected part, if required, on free of cost basis irrespective to the affected vehicles warranty status," it added.

In other news, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently launched two motorcycles viz 2018 CB Hornet 160R and the new CBR250R. While the former has been updated with new features, the latter has made its comeback as it was retired with the onset of BS-IV emission norms. The company has also launched the fifth generation of its best selling scooter Activa a few days back. The new model gains an LED headlamp, digital-analog instrument cluster and additional features. The new Honda Activa 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 52,460 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda has been the leader in the scooter segment in India since last few years. All this is thanks to the Activa that is still going strong in the market after one and a half decade of its launch. The company now has multiple scooters in its line up out of which the latest one is the Grazia.