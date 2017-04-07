Honda Navi to get more upgrades and variants

Honda Navi, a crossover two-wheeler, was first unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo, and has grabbed a lot of attention from young buyers. The company launched the Navi with three variants street, adventure and off-road, along with various customisation options. Now, Honda is planning to launch brand new variants of the Navi, according to a report in Indian Autos Blog. In a recent conversation with Indian Autos Blog, YS Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said: “The new variants will come in a stepwise way as there is a bit of investment which goes. Otherwise yes there will be some more changes and more options in future which are going to come for Navi.”

The Navi is the first model to be designed and conceptualised at Honda R&D, India and since its launch, the company has sold over 60,000 units. The Navi is manufactured at the Tapukara facility in Rajasthan. With the overwhelming response, the company also started to deliver the mini bike in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Honda Navi is powered by a 110cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 7.8 hp and 9 Nm mated to an automatic gearbox. Dimensionally, it measures 1805 mm in length, 748 mm in width, 1039 mm in height and 1286 mm in wheelbase. The mini bike weighs 101 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 3.8 litres. Recently, Honda introduces two customised kits for the Navi - Chrome and Adventure editions, with features such as motorcycle hand guards, luggage box, dual tone seat covers and crash guard along with chrome bits on the body.

Source- Indian autos blog