Honda Motorcycle and Scooter targets 20 percent growth in FY18



Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming for a 20 percent growth in the financial year 2017-18, which equates to a target of selling six million units in the year. In FY 2016-2017, the company registered a tremendous growth of 12 percent as they sold 5 million units. To achieve the 6 million mark, HMSI will introduce two new scooters and two new motorcycles, and plans to open a new facility in Karnataka that will help achieving the target.

"This stupendous growth came despite two big shocks by way of note ban in November and December and the March 29 Supreme Court ban on selling BS III models. I hope no more such shocks will be coming in this year. We expect to sell 20 percent more or additional 1 million units at over 6 million units this year,” Minoru Kato, the head of HMSI, said.

It is expected that Honda will launch its much awaited Africa Twin in India soon and it will be brought via CKD route. The tourer motorcycle is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke unicam 8-valve parallel twin engine, that produce 94 hp of power and 98 Nm of peak torque. In addition, Honda will also introduce new variants of Navi, the crossover which came to be much in demand amongst youngsters since its launch.

Recently, Honda launched the 25th edition of CBR1000RR in India,which is available in two variants - CBR 1000RR Fireblade and CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP. The company introduced motorcycle at a price of Rs 17.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and has also started accepting bookings for it.