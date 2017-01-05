Honda launches NAVi Chrome and Adventure at a price of Rs 43,000

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has introduced the two new customisable editions of the NAVi, named Chrome and Adventure. The NAVi is also offered in three colours – Red, Orange and Green. The NAVi was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo with three variants - Street, Adventure and off-road. Since its launch in February 2016, the Honda NAVI has received the tremendous response from the young customers in terms of design and pricing. In sales, the manufacturer has crossed the 50,000 sales mark in the first six months in domestic market, while in the exports segment the manufacturer sold 2000 units in four months in countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka. The Honda NAVI has been completely designed and developed by the company's in house R&D unit.

The NAVi Adventure editions receive the windscreen at the front, motorcycle hand guards, luggage box, crash guard and dual tone seat covers, while the NAVi Chrome editions gets an all black paint colour receives features such as head lamp protector and a crash guard along with chrome bits on the body.

NAVi Chrome

The Honda NAVi Adventure and Chrome edition get the same engine as in the existing model, powered by a 109.19 cc, 4-stroke engine with Honda's HET( Honda Eco Technology), which is capable of delivering 8 hp of power and 8.96 Nm of torque.

On this occasion Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, “We are extremely pleased with the response that NAVi has received. We have succeeded in grasping imagination of the youth with this unique product. The new shiny sparkling chrome and wild untamed Adventure editions are sure to provide an extra dose to those who have an appetite for FUN. We will continue to surprise our customers and add more fun with expansion of customization options.”

The Honda NAVi's customised kits are available at price of-

Adventure-Rs 4,000*

Chrome – Rs 3,500*

* These prices have been sourced from an authorised Honda dealer but the company is yet to confirm it officially.