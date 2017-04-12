Honda launches BSIV compliant Livo in India from Rs 54,331

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has introduced the BSIV compliant version of the Livo starting from Rs 54,331, ex-showroom, Delhi. Along with the new emission norm compliance, the Livo also gets AHO(Auto Headlamp On) and Honda's patent low rolling resistance tyres that improve in fuel efficiency. Performance figures from the 109.19 cc, air-cooled petrol engine which produces 8.31 hp of power and 9 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to 4-speed gearbox and the fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle is 8.5 litres.

Like the powertrain, there are no changes to the dimensions of the new Livo which measures 2,020 mm in length, 738 mm in width. 1,099 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,285mm. Stopping power is courtesy two options upfront a 240mm disc and a 130mm drum. The rear brake is a 130 mm drum for both versions. Suspension system in the Honda Livo is a telescopic fork setup upfront and a 5-step adjustable dual shockers at the rear. The commuter motorcycle also features a single angular head-lamp unit and the analogue instrument console that includes odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge. Honda launched commuter motorcycle in 2015 which shares its platform as well as the engine from Honda Dream Yuga, Dream Neo and CD110.

The 2017 Honda Livo is available in five colour options, Sunset Brown Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, Black, Pearl Amazing White, Imperial Red Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. In its segment, it competes with the likes of the TVS Victor and Hero Passion Pro i3S

Prices of the new Honda Livo are

Livo Disc- Rs 56,834

Livo Drum- Rs 54331

Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi