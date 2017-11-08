Honda Grazia 125cc scooter launched in India; Price, features and specs

Indian arm of Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its new 125cc scooter Honda Grazia in India at a starting price of Rs 57,897 (Ex-Mumbai). This is the second scooter being launched by the company after Honda Cliq and is the seventh scooter in its India line-up. Honda Grazia looks an aggressive scooter on the design fronts and combines the styling of Honda Dio and Honda Aviator. Honda Grazia will also be the first scooter in India to be equipped with an LED headlamp. It comes with an upmarket look and features dual tone paint scheme, twin headlamp cluster with automatic headlamps on (AHO) feature as standard. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster.

In the last two months HMSI has sold over 6 lakh units of its two-wheelers in India said Minoru Kato, President & CEO, HMSI and claims that the Honda Grazia will user in a new phase of Honda two-wheelers in India. HMSI says that in 2017 scooters have contribute to 35% sales to overall two-wheeler industry as compared to 21% in 2012. The growth in the scooter space is tremendous. The 110cc scooter category in India still contributes to about 91% of total scooter sales in India and has resulted in slowing sales of commuter motorcycles.

Honda Grazia gets three step Eco Speed indicator, LED headlamps and the key shutter seat opener switch that makes it easy to access the storage space beneath the seat. There is a pocket inside the box to keep things like you mobile safely and also to charge it while riding. The scooter gets black alloy wheels and at the rear it gets split grab rails and sharp tail lamp.

Honda Grazia gets the proven engine borrowed from Honda Activa 125. The fan cooled, 4-storke, SI engine has an engine capacity of 124.9 cc, sheds a power of 8.52 bhp and 10.54 Nm of torque.