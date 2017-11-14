Honda Cliq sales click! 10,000 units sold within four months of launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Cliq in India in August 2017 as the most affordable Honda scooter aimed at the rural markets. The Cliq has crossed the 10,000 sales mark in the country in less than four months of its launch. Tetsuya Komine, Deputy Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI shared this information with carandbike at the launch of the latest from Honda - the all-new 125cc Grazia. HMSI had stated while launching the Cliq that it is meant for both male and female riders and will prove comfortable for areas that don't have very refined roads. Hence, it comes with knobby tyres.

It is powered by a 110cc BSIV HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that makes 8 bhp @ 7000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of torque @ 5500 rpm with automatic transmission. It has a claimed top speed of 83 km/h. The Cliq is slightly lighter than the Activa at 102 kg of kerb weight. The fuel tank capacity is 3.5 litres. The claimed fuel economy is 60 kmpl.

The block pattern tubeless tyres on the Cliq provide better grip and control on rough surfaces, and Honda claims they also have a longer life. The seat height is a comfortable 743mm and there is a 14-litre storage space under the seat. It also features an optional mobile charging point.

For safety, the Cliq comes equipped with Honda's Combi Brake System (CBS) with equaliser, a system that manages the distribution of braking force between the front and rear brake just by pulling the left lever. The Cliq will come with drum brakes both front and back. It should also be noted that systems like CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers up to 125cc starting 1st April 2018.

Honda also offers optional accessories with the Cliq, such as a front screen, floor cover, box centre, cap cover and rear grip. It is available in four colours – Patriotic red with white, black, Morrocan blue with white and Orcus grey.