Honda CBR1000RR gets a Rs 2 lakh price-cut: Here’s how much the Fireblade costs now

The new Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade has recently seen a price cut of Rs 2 lakh. This reduction in price is a result of the dip in custom duties of CBU (Completely Built Up) products. The Government of India has dropped the custom duties on CBU products from 75 percent to 50 percent. The price cut has been implemented on both models of the Fireblade viz CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP. In order to be precise, the price of the Honda CBR1000RR has dipped from Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 14.78 lakh. On the other hand, the more power-packed CBR1000RR SP sees its current price tag at Rs 18.68 lakh compared to its earlier price of Rs 21.22 lakh. Both prices being ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, while the Honda CBR1000RR gets a price cut of Rs 2.01 lakh, the CBR1000RR SP model gets cheaper by Rs 2.54 lakh.

The new 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade draws power from a 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 189 bhp and 114 Nm. The braking on the Honda CBR1000RR is done with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard to offer a safe and effective braking.

The Fireblade gets the latest bells and whistles and it comes assisted with traction control system, selectable engine braking function, electronic steering damper and more. The new Honda CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP get coloured TFT instrument cluster. The company had claimed that the new model is lighter by 16 kg and its kerb weight now stands at 195 kg. It is not just Honda but other auto manufacturers too, that have announced the new prices of their motorcycles after the revision in custom duties. Expect an official announcement from some more companies in the coming days.